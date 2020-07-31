Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema. (Contributed)

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

Interior Health (IH) is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, July 31 — seven of which are linked to Kelowna.

A total of 369 cases have been reported across the health authority since the pandemic began.

Within the health authority, there are 137 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26.

“This is an increase in these linked cases from yesterday (July 30) of seven, which reflects additional information received while investigations are ongoing,” IH stated in a media release.

IH reports that about 60 per cent of the Kelowna-linked cases are considered recovered.

However, it does not have specific active or recovered cases for Kelowna as “these numbers are fluid, changing as new cases are linked to Kelowna and as additional cases are considered recovered.”

“July long weekend was a reminder that COVID-19 is still in our communities and can spread quickly if we are not respecting public health guidance, especially around gatherings,” said IH medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema.

“The increases in Kelowna started with a relatively small number of positive cases. The spread from these gatherings shows just how important it is to keep to (provincial health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendation of fewer faces, bigger spaces.”

READ MORE: ‘Devastating’ day of overdose calls in Kelowna: Paramedics

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

Through the B.C. Day long weekend, Mema suggests people avoid large gatherings, especially indoors, of people who don’t know each other.

“We are urging everyone this long weekend to keep your gatherings small; to people you know; to those in your bubble.”

No new cases are being reported among Kelowna General Hospital staff, leaving the total at eight.

Across the Interior Health region, zero patients are currently hospitalized.

“The B.C. Day weekend is our weekend,” Mema said. “We can make it a memorable one if we socialize safely.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays
Next story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

Just Posted

FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays

‘As temperatures spike, so does the demand for electricity’ - FortisBC

New ICBC data shows number of West Kootenay crashes

Nelson had 972 accidents in 2019

Boundary sculpture garners signature support

MP Richard Cannings endorses legacy artwork

Kootenay Saving donates to COVID-19 relief in the east and west

The latest stats show 12 Covid cases, all recovered, in the Kootenay Boundary to date.

BC Transit ramps up its safe-riding campaign

Prizes up for grabs as BC Transit kicks off ‘Together we ride’ campaign

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along the Bombi Pass

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

Most Read