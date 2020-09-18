Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Interior Health (IH) has announced that there are three additional cases of COVID-19 within the region.

The total of cases in IH since the start of the pandemic is now sitting at 492.

Currently, there are 25 active cases that are now in isolation within the region with one person in hospital.

The province announced three people have died as a result of COVID-19, with 139 more British Columbians testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,803 in the province, with 59 in the hospital, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

The rest are self-isolating at home.

Health officials continue to urge British Columbians to keep social circles small to minimize further transmissions.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter