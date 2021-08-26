A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)

Interior Health reverses team sports restriction

Health authority sent an email to Kamloops city council saying sports will be permitted

  • Aug. 26, 2021 12:10 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Interior Health Authority has reversed a Monday order that banned team sports competition from happening in the region.

Kamloops city council received an email on Thursday from IHA that said team sports are now permitted under the IHA gathering and events order. Spectator capacity is to align with the gathering and events order, including a maximum of 100 spectators outdoors.

The email said IHA hopes to publish more information on its website on Thursday.

User groups across Kamloops expressed discontent with the orders and communication from IHA on Wednesday in a KTW article, which can be read here.

The chart below — which is now outdated — is included in an Interior Health document dated Monday, Aug. 23.

This chart is included in an Interior Health document dated Monday, Aug. 23.

In memory of a dedicated Kootenay Boundary surgeon; take part in a fitness fundraiser
Reinstate on-campus voting options, B.C. student groups urge ahead of federal election

