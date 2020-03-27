Interior Health to host virtual town hall Friday, March 27

The Q&A forum begins at 6 p.m. PDT, link in story

With B.C.’s provincial health officer drawing large online crowds for her daily briefings on the state of COVID-19 cases in the province, the Interior Health Authority (IHA) is jumping on the train too.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. PDT on March 27, IHA Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Sue Pollock, the health authority’s president Susan Brown and Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick will host a virtual town hall meeting with residents from across the the health authority to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Interior communities.

Interior Health covers an area that stretches from near Princeton in the southeast to west of Williams Lake in the northeast corner and across to the Alberta border.

“All citizens are invited to join in, ask questions of our panelists, and get answers that we hope will help you and your families through these troubled times,” said Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson in a statement.

Questions can be asked live during the forum or be submitted ahead of time by email to askIHAtownhall@gmail.com. People can log into the meeting by signing up at teamokanagan.com.

Register for the March 27 town hall meeting here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance
Next story
Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

Just Posted

PLACE NAMES: Kootenay, the post offices and ships

A CPR sternwheeler and two navy destroyers took the name Kootenay

West Kootenay octogenarian helping develop low-cost ventilator for COVID-19 patients

Peter Brockley is working with his doctor son, Graham, to develop the unit that could save lives

Pandemic has Trail council re-considering budget, tax increase

Coronavirus changes forecast, city leaders deciding what changes to make in 2020

Trail mayor sends message to residents regarding COVID-19

Letter to the Editor from Mayor Lisa Pasin

Kootenay doctor mobilizes engineers in effort to bolster PPE supply

West Kootenay doctor, engineers and volunteers create personal protection equipment with 3D printers

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

Most Read