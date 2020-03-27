Interior Health to host virtual town hall Friday, March 27

With B.C.’s provincial health officer drawing large online crowds for her daily briefings on the state of COVID-19 cases in the province, the Interior Health Authority (IHA) is jumping on the train too.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. PDT on March 27, IHA Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Sue Pollock, the health authority’s president Susan Brown and Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick will host a virtual town hall meeting with residents from across the the health authority to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Interior communities.

Interior Health covers an area that stretches from near Princeton in the southeast to west of Williams Lake in the northeast corner and across to the Alberta border.

“All citizens are invited to join in, ask questions of our panelists, and get answers that we hope will help you and your families through these troubled times,” said Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson in a statement.

Questions can be asked live during the forum or be submitted ahead of time by email to askIHAtownhall@gmail.com. People can log into the meeting by signing up at teamokanagan.com.

Register for the March 27 town hall meeting here.

