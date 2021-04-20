Interior Health warns of fentanyl contaminated crack-cocaine in Penticton

There have been recent reports of overdose associated with the use of this substance

Interior Health issued warning April 18, 2021 of crack cocaine in Penticton that looks similar to the substance above containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)

Interior Health has issued another drug warning for the City of Penticton; this time, the health authority is warning of fentanyl contaminated crack cocaine. The substance is described as a beige chunk.

According to Interior Health, there have been a number of recent reports of overdose associated with the use of this substance.

The drug alert is one of numerous similar alerts warning of fentanyl contaminated illicit substances issued in Penticton this year by Interior Health.

In February 2021, 155 died of overdoses across the province. In all of 2020, 1,724 people died from illicit drug overdoses.

The vast majority of overdose deaths in B.C. have been found to involve fentanyl. The risk of overdose grows when substances are mixed or sold as something other than what they actually contain.

Interior Health urges illicit drug users to always get their drugs checked.

Drug checking is available in Penticton at:

Martin Street Outreach Clinic

Interior Health MHSU & Public Health

SOWINS mobile outreach

OneSky Community Resources

Snxastwilxtn Centre

Pathways Addictions Resource Society

The warning is in effect until April 24.

READ MORE: Grieving mothers, drug users, recovering addicts share stories about B.C.’s overdose crisis

READ MORE: Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisis