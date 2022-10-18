(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

IH doesn’t use automated calls to notify people about exposure to infectious diseases

As the second dose of the monkeypox vaccine becomes available for B.C. residents, so does the latest round of scams.

Interior Health (IH) issued a notice on Oct. 18 stating that an automated call scam is going around the region where a person is impersonating an IH employee.

According to IH, the call claims that you have been exposed to monkeypox. Health officials are ensuring the region’s residents that this call is to be disregarded as IH doesn’t use automated calls to notify people about exposure to infectious diseases, instead, an IH nurse will call directly.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a total of 1,400 cases of the monkeypox virus have been confirmed in Canada, including 162 in British Columbia.

More than 19,000 doses of the Imvamune vaccine have been administered to those most at risk of contracting the virus in B.C.

The health authority says eligible people who have not yet received the first dose are encouraged to do so, but those who have had a monkeypox infection do not need a vaccine.

READ MORE: B.C. to get 1.7 million doses of new Pfizer bivalent vaccine from next week

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC HealthBreaking NewsinteriorbckootenayOkanagan

Previous story
BREAKING: RCMP officer killed on duty in Burnaby
Next story
City of Trail to start making fall clean up rounds

Just Posted

Photo: Trail Times
Mock emergency training at Trail Regional Airport, Thursday

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

Only yard and garden waste, leaves, grass, and branches up to six inches in diameter will be picked up. Photo: Lynda Grasso/Unsplash
City of Trail to start making fall clean up rounds

(Sean Taylor/Twitter)
Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks