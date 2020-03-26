Interior Heath issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

A public exposure alert is being released by Interior Health following a March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has not released the seat numbers that were affected on WestJet flight 3241.

However, the BCCDC did confirm they will continue to contact passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight.

Public Exposure Alert – March 21 WestJet Flight 3241 departing Calgary and arriving in Kamloops has a confirmed case of #COVID19 on board. Please review the information provided by @CDCofBC https://t.co/S2dykOPxfY — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) March 26, 2020

Several other domestic flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are also being released. Passengers who flew on the flights or sat near the affected seats may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Cases identified on the list are as follows:

Other passengers are not required to self-isolate but should self-monitor for onset of symptoms for 14 days after the flight, explained the BCCDC.

The BCCDC continues to update its website and provide information as it becomes available on flights with an origin or destination in British Columbia with a case of COVID-19 on board.

READ MORE: Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

READ MORE: Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWestJet