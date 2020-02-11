Introducing the 2020 Trail ambassadors!

Making their debut for Trail ambassdorship on Thursday night were (Clockwise back row, from left): Miss Knights of Pythias Jasmine Smith; Miss Trail Legion Gracie Bobbitt; Miss Trail Firefighters Grace Worosz; Miss Remax All Pro Realty Gaby Gaul; Miss Colombo Lodge Trinity Gademans; Miss Italo Canadese Maria Pumar; Miss Shoppers Drug Mart Madeline Clarke; and Miss Kiwanis Raquel Collins. (Sheri Regnier photo)

The Trail Ambassador Programme has always carried with it a sense of youthful energy and the warmth of growing friendships.

This year is no different as eight poised young women have been taking part in twice-a-week sessions since October, learning life skills that touch on everything from walking in heels to changing a car tire as well as speech writing, public speaking, city history, and much, much more.

Carrying on with tradition and signifying their commitment to the program, the teenagers were officially sashed by their sponsors last week in the KP Hall when they made their debut to an audience of families and well-wishers on a snowy Thursday night.

And, as custom also calls for, their dedication will culminate in speech and talent awards as well as the crowning of Miss Trail, Miss Trail Princess and Miss Congeniality at a Friday night pageant during Silver City Days.

This year there are two new coordinators running the show, Cassidy Favaro and Lauren Shepherd (nee Albo).

They are no strangers to City of Trail ambassadorship, however. Both women won the Miss Trail title, in 2010 and 2009, respectively, and they are very passionate about carrying on this unique opportunity for youth aged 15 to 17.

“Lauren and I both feel that this program is so valuable to prepare you to be successful in your life both personally and professionally,” Favaro told the Trail Times.

“We both strongly believe that we would not be the people we are today without going through this program and we wanted to pass on all the knowledge and life experiences we have with the candidates,” she shared.

“After completing this program I felt more confident in myself. I was able to put all the lessons we learned to good use whether it was preparing for a job interview or giving a presentation at school,” Favaro said.

“I knew I had the skills and knowledge to be prepared for many situations that before going through the program I would have found very intimating and scary.”

That’s why Favaro and Shepherd are so dedicated to paying it forward, they want to ensure all eight candidates also walk away with confidence – and deeply rooted friendships – to carry them through life.

“We hope that they learn a few life skills that they can take with them and help themselves achieve whatever they are passionate about,” Favaro said.

“Lastly, we want them to be appreciative of the place we call home and for them to know no matter what they have two people here that are going to support them long after this program is over.”

As in past years, the eight candidates will bring all they have learned to the stage at Silver City Days, which is coming up fast. The annual Trail festivities are slated for May 6 through May 10, with the pageant going May 8.

“We feel very privileged to work with these eight lovely young women and cannot wait to see their growth from the start of the candidacy to the pageant,” Favaro said.

“I think with this group it is going to be one of the best ones yet. We have an extremely talented group and they all are really just great girls to be around which I think anyone who was at the debut would be able to see.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter