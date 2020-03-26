Ron Wilson’s image of an inukshuk he spotted at Gyro Park beach, in a way, speaks to these uncertain times of pandemic and physical distancing, that even when standing alone, people of Trail have always been - and will always be - strong and resilient. (Ron Wilson photo)

Inukshuk symbolizes Trail standing strong

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

The Trail Times is taking a break from coronavirus for a few minutes, having been inspired by a reader sharing his photo of an inukshuk he spotted near Gyro Park beach.

The word inukshuk means “that which acts in the capacity of a human.”

An inuksuk (also spelled inukshuk, plural inuksuit) is a figure made of piled stones or boulders constructed to communicate with humans throughout the Arctic.

Inuksuit are placed throughout the Arctic landscape acting as “helpers” to the Inuit. Among their many practical functions, they are used as hunting and navigational aids, coordination points and message centres. For example, they might indicate where food was cached.

Besides indicating the location of a cache or where an object had been hidden, such an arrangement may signify a change of direction from an intended course, or serve as a precaution or a sign for the follower to go to an alternative location or to the camp of a relative.

If a hunter lost a harpooned seal in shallow water, for example, the hunter’s companion may align two stones on shore pointing to where the seal went down, allowing it to be retrieved later. The configurations that shape these messages are known between hunting partners and often among members of their family.

Beyond being stacked one atop the other, large slabs of stone can be arranged in a number of ways. They can stand on end to form supports for a lintel and thus become an elaborate structure rather than just a heap. Many inuksuit, referred to as niungvaliruluit, are constructed with a “window” through which one can align with another inuksuk and thus project a sightline to a place below the horizon. Such an inuksuk, even when aligned to point the way to a mid-winter constellation, may not have served a strictly utilitarian purpose. After all, experienced hunters knew the direction of such places. Rather, as Inuit elder Osutsiak once explained, alignments were often constructed by those who felt the need “to attach their thoughts” to distant and familiar places, especially when they were a long way from home.

Among the largest and most conspicuous inuksuit are those that direct the traveller by acting as indicators. Before someone inexperienced embarks on a trip, someone who is familiar with the area being traversed shares information on the appearance and message of particularly significant inuksuit.

To knowledgeable eyes, indicator inuksuit can communicate vital information such as: depth of snow; safe or dangerous crossing places; where ice is dangerous in spring; the deep or shallow side of a river; where there is plenty of game or where fish spawn; where food or supplies are cached; where there are good hunting grounds for seal, walrus or whale; and where there are hauling-out places for seal and walrus, or landing sites for boats and kayaks.

Many other inuksuit are used as navigational aids. They can indicate the best route home, the position of the mainland from a distant island, the direction of a significant place inland, such as a ceremonial site, major transition points between water and land routes and the locations where fog is prevalent between islands.

They can also act as astronomical sight lines, lining up the viewer to the pole star and the mid-winter moon.

In addition to their earthly functions, certain inuksuk-like figures have spiritual connotations, and are objects of veneration, often marking the spiritual landscape of the Inummariit — the Inuit who know how to survive on the land living in their traditional way.

~ Sourced from Canadian Encyclopedia

City of TrailCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Just Posted

Inukshuk symbolizes Trail standing strong

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

Columbia Basin Trust postpones all 2020 public engagements

Fall symposium in Trail will not go ahead due to coronavirus pandemic

Salmo woman starts Facebook group to organize mask-makers

Hopes to ease mask shortage for Kootenay first responders and essential service workers.

Birchbank Golf Course suspends course opening

Birchbank to decide course of action, after BC Golf requests all golf courses to stay closed

Rockslide closes Columbia and Western Rail Trail near Castlegar

The section of trail, on private lands, is closed and trespassers will be reported to RCMP

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Death looks different in a pandemic: B.C. bereavement workers, religious leaders taking new measures

Extra precautions need to be taken to limit exposure to COVID-19, resource shortages a concern

COVID-19 morning Canadian update: Cases nationwide climb to 3,500

Cattle, wheat and fruit producers weigh in on coronavirus impact

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Photographer documents families in isolation with the Front Door Project

Using a longer lens, Chelsea Smith is able to take family portraits from across the street

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

COVID-19: MP Cannings calls on government to support energy sector workers

MP says funding should directly support workers, not subsidies to shareholders or CEO bonuses

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Most Read