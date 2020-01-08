First baby born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital arrived Jan. 2 at 10:59 a.m.

Big sister Rowan Dunn welcomed her brother Enzo Dunn into the world on Jan. 2. Enzo is the first baby born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital this year. (Cassie Dunn photo)

It’s a boy!

The first baby born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital arrived on Jan. 2 at 10:59 a.m., two weeks before his parents and big sister were expecting him.

After spending his first few days in the nursery for some extra support, Lorenzo Roy Dunn, a 9 lb. 4 oz. lad with a full head of dark hair, is now at home in Trail with his parents Cassie and David Dunn, and sister Rowan.

About the name, Cassie says they wanted something “Italian sounding” and they landed on Lorenzo, though he will be called “Enzo” for short.

Cassie’s maiden name is D’Andrea, so her family has a long line of Italian heritage in the Trail area.

With the family of four now settled in and Enzo doing well, five-year-old Rowan was thrilled to come home after her first day of school in the the new year to hold her brother and beam for the sibling’s first formal photo.

Elsewhere in the hospital district, Kootenay Lake Hospital’s first baby of the new year is Luca Cavalcanti Bundschuh.

He was born Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8:06 p.m. and weighed nine pounds five ounces.

Luca’s parents are Amanda Ferreira De Moura Cavalcanti and Jimmy Bundschuh, both Nelson residents.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Enzo Dunn is now nestled into the family’s Trail home. (Cassie Dunn photo)