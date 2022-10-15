It’s Election Day in the Trail area: Here’s what you need to know

The next group of local leaders is expected to be named Saturday night, as 2022 municipal elections get underway today bringing one final opportunity to cast a ballot in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale.
Polls are open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Where you can vote:
Rossland citizens: Rossland Miners Hall
Trail citizens: Trail Memorial Centre
Warfield citizens: Warfield municipal office
Montrose citizens: Montrose municipal office
Fruitvale citizens: Fruitvale Memorial Centre
Area A residents voting for school trustees: Montrose Community Hall and/or Fruitvale Memorial Centre
Who you can vote for:
– Meet Trail’s 2 mayoral candidates
– 13 candidates vye for a seat on Trail council
– Meet Warfield’s 2 mayoral candidates
– 7 candidates vye for Warfield councillor seat
– Meet the 2 mayoral candidates for Montrose
– 5 candidates vye for a seat on Montrose council
– 7 candidates vye for a seat on Fruitvale council
– Visit the Rossland News for info on Rossland candidates – Rossland News
**********
Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.
What happens once polls close?
After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.
The Trail Times will post preliminary results as they come in.
Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.
Trail Times: Facebook
Trail Times: Website
City of TrailElection 2022Kootenaysmunicipal politicsRossland