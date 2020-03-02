It’s on: Rosslanders to go to the polls in April

Rosslanders will be going to the polls to choose a new city councillor.

Three people have filed nomination papers for the by-election, to be held April 4.

Terry Miller, the former head of the Sustainability Commission, Dan Haines, a retired homeowner, and community developer Fletcher Quince have thrown their hat in the ring for the vacant council seat.

Miller, an emergency preparedness co-ordinator with Interior Health, said after years of community involvement in Rossland, he wants to take a deeper dive into public service.

“I’ve been involved in many different aspects of the community over the years, and this is one of the pieces that I hadn’t yet experienced first-hand,” he said. “I’ve made presentations to council but never been on that side of the table.

“I’ve kept my head down the last few years but now it’s time to get back into the game.”

Haines, a retired Teck employee who does a number of jobs around town, says he’s been concerned for a while about council’s decision-making process.

“I want to bring some fresh, new ideas,” he says. “I want to go in with an open mind, but also be able to say ‘I don’t agree with that.’ Be a voice for people who don’t have a voice.”

He’s appeared before council to urge caution on council initiatives like the plastic ban bylaw and Emcon affordable housing development.

“I’d like to see this town slow down a little bit in terms of development, and concentrate on what we really need in this town, like infrastructure,” he says. “Some of these latest proposals, I have not been in favour of.

“I’d like to see more info on it, rather than just saying, ‘OK, we’re going to do this with taxpayers dollars.’ That’s all.”

Quince ran unsuccessfully in the general municipal election in 2018, but has decided to take another stab at a council seat. He is currently managing and renovating the old Bank of Montreal building on Columbia Avenue.

Quince was unavailable to comment at press time. In 2018, however, he said he was focused on leadership, integrity, making research-based decisions and strategic, forward thinking.

It’s the first time in recent memory that a by-election has had to be held. Other vacancies were filled by acclamation, or didn’t need a by-election under municipal legislation.

The by-election was called after the January resignation of first-time city councillor Scott Forsyth.

Now that the nomination period has ended, the campaign begins. Candidates can work to drum up support from March 7 to April 4.

Information on where and when the polling stations will be open will be released in the weeks to come.



