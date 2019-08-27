‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Jeff Alexander of Williams Lake has been identified as the man missing near Bella Bella after his fishing guide boat began to take on water and capsized, Friday Aug. 25. Photo submitted

The family of a well-known hockey coach, forester and fishing guide from Williams Lake presumed drowned in a boating incident Friday says they are still searching for answers to exactly what happened out on the water.

after his fishing charter boat began to take on water and capsized near Bella Bella Friday said they are still searching for answers.

“We are in shock. We cannot believe this happened,” Nyree Alexander said of the fact her husband Jeff Alexander is missing. Jeff was on his fishing charter boat near Bella Bella when it began to take on water and capsized.

READ MORE: Williams Lake man identified as missing person off Bella Bella coast

“Jeff was doing what he loved,” Nyree told the Williams Lake Tribune on Tuesday.

“He was a fantastic captain and made sure everyone else on the boat was safe. He was a true hero to the very end. Our family is struggling to understand why, but the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, church and co-workers and this fabulous community is overwhelming.”

She said the family is grateful for all the kind words, thoughts and prayers.

Paul Reynolds, search mission co-ordinator with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Victoria stationed in Bella Bella said Jeff sent out a mayday at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“He was just coming out of Bella Bella and they were on their way to Bella Coola to drop off some guests and pick up the next group,” Reynolds said.

“He was going down Fisher Channel and making the corner into Burke Channel. It was a little choppy, not overly rough, but I guess some bad set of circumstances caused that boat to fill up with water and roll over. It must have happened fairly quickly.”

There were five guests on the 26-foot Bayliner Trophy at the time who managed to be rescued.

“They were pulled out of the water by the Kennicott, Alaska State Ferry, that happened to be going by right then,” Reynolds said. “Four of the people actually swam to the island and the Kennicott launched its fast response craft and got one of the people out.”

Reynolds said Jeff was not wearing a life jacket.

“It was quite close to shore and he was hanging onto a seat cushion and decided to swim. When the ferry crew got the one person out of the water and they turned to get him, they saw a wave go over his head and he never came up again.”

Joint rescue crews remained on site searching until 10 p.m. Friday night, with aid from the Canadian Coast Guard ship the Captain Goddard and a fixed-wing plane.

Reynolds said the JRCC has responded to 1,848 marine and air cases this year so far and averages more than 3,000 a year.

Both the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident and on Sunday Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said an underwater recovery team was being dispatched to the area.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter