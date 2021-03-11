Jody Wilson-Raybould is publishing a political memoir called “Indian” in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power. The book promises to shed new light on the most public moments of her time in government and go beyond the headlines. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Jody Wilson-Raybould set to publish memoir of time in cabinet and SNC-Lavalin affair

The new book is titled “Indian’ in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power”

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is set to publish a political memoir that’s promising to shed new light on her final controversial days in the Trudeau government.

HarperCollins Canada says it has acquired the rights to the former Liberal justice minister’s book, titled “‘Indian’ in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power.”

The publisher says the memoir will detail why Wilson-Raybould got into federal politics, her experience as an Indigenous leader at the cabinet table and how she moved forward following the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Wilson-Raybould’s three years in cabinet came to an end in early 2019 after a clash over how a potential criminal case against SNC-Lavalin should be handled.

That head-butting exploded into a political scandal for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ultimately leading to Wilson-Raybould’s resignation as a minister, and she now sits as an Independent.

Her political memoir, set for release in October, is her second book.

SNC-Lavalin Affair

