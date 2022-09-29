Join all-ages event in Trail on Friday

Looking for a way to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday?
The City of Trail is hosting an all-ages event in Jubilee Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear orange and join an action walk, and to reflect, learn and engage with others.
Friday, Sept. 30 is meant to honour the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.
September 30 is also Orange Shirt Day, a grassroots campaign founded by Phyllis Webstad. Orange Shirt Day grew out of her own experiences and the experiences of other residential school survivors who attended St. Joseph’s Mission near Williams Lake. It’s a day to honour the healing journeys of residential school survivors and their families and a time to engage in meaningful discussions about the history and legacy of the residential school system.
Trail is recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Image: orangeshirtday.org
Currently, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal statutory holiday. It only applies to federally regulated workplaces, which includes organizations such as banks, airlines and the post office.
City of TrailTruth and ReconciliationTruth and Reconciliation Commission