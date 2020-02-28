A new Olympia ice resurfacing machine is on its way to the Trail Memorial Centre. (Submitted photo)

Join City of Trail for a group photo in the arena, Wednesday

Call out for community photo in Cominco Arena, Wednesday at noon

A new Olympia ice resurfacing machine is on its way to the Trail Memorial Centre (TMC) from Resurfice, a Canadian company based out of Elmira, Ontario.

Previous: Finishing touches coming to Trail Sk8Park

Previous: New chillers for Trail

The new Olympia will be making its TMC ice debut on Wednesday, March 4 with guests from the Kootenays, Okanagan and Idaho who will be attending the Canadian Ice Training two-day Ice Maintenance Workshop.

The city invites the community to strike a group pose on the ice with the new machine on Wednesday, March 4. Photographer Mike Hockley will be there to capture the occasion.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favourite hockey jersey for the photo.

The new machine, adorned with black and orange colours to reflect Trail, is built with technology that will help save on energy and maintenance.

It has a tighter turning radius than other manufacturers, which means the operators will be able to avoid rubbing the boards in the corners of the arena while getting closer to the edge. It also has a blade leveling system that adjusts the cutting depth automatically to ensure a consistent ice depth across the entire surface.

The new $150,000 machine will replace the blue Zamboni that’s been an arena mainstay since 1988, and it will be a great companion to the TMC’s black Zamboni, purchased in 2005.

In Feb. 2019, council awarded the $131,000 contract (less taxes) to Vimar Equipment Ltd. for the re-surfacer.

Two bids were submitted in response to the city’s Request for Quotation. Kendrick Equipment was the higher bid at $134,000, compared to the quote by Vimar Equipment.

Interestingly, there are two primary manufacturers of ice re-surfacers in Canada, Zamboni and Resurfice. Each brand is distributed by a different company. Zamboni is by Kendrick Equipment, and Resurfice is distributed in B.C. by Vimar Equipment.

For more information about the March 4 photo opportunity, contact Andrea Jolly at 250-364-0834 or email communications@trail.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCommunityRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement
Next story
Sexual assault stories from treeplanting camps ‘shocking but not surprising’

Just Posted

Join City of Trail for a group photo in the arena, Wednesday

Call out for community photo in Cominco Arena, Wednesday at noon

Buy a daisy and support cancer care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The Daisy campaign runs until March 9

Sweet way to raise money for furry friends in need

Fundraiser underway until March 1 at West Kootenay Animal Clinic

Trail hockey fans ready for playoffs

“I am cautiously optimistic.”

Sexual assault stories from treeplanting camps ‘shocking but not surprising’

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Decade-long health care battle draws to a close today in B.C.

Dr. Brian Day began his battle a decade ago against the B.C. government

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

Most Read