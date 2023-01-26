Join ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraising walk in Trail

Slated to run from 4-7 p.m., the Feb. 25 event will be hosted in the Skills Centre office

The Coldest Night of the Year in Trail is readying for a third year of fundraising, and asking the community to join this charitable cause.

New this year, is that the Skills Centre is hosting the Feb. 25 event.

Based in downtown Trail, the nonprofit is a fitting agency to take the reigns from past organizers at Career Development Services, another frontline service working with the vulnerable in the city’s core.

“The Skills Centre has a long history of providing innovative and transformative community programming especially in support of youth, women, immigrants, newcomers and people living with low-income,” staff explains.

“We also provide regional poverty reduction programming in partnership with five local municipalities.”

Poverty reduction work includes operating community kitchens, running the affordable housing directory, ending working poverty, and offering bursaries to women and graduating high school students living with low income.

“We work with several community organizations to support those living in poverty,” the Skills Centre notes.

The nonprofit says that funds raised will be used to continue their poverty reduction work, and a portion will be donated into local poverty reduction initiatives.

Also new, is that the February event will be held in-person for the first time, instead of virtual.

“The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness,” Skills Centre staff share.

“Join us on Feb. 25 — team up, fundraise, walk, and gather for good … because it’s cold out there.”

Slated to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Saturday, Feb. 25 event will be hosted in the Skills Centre office, located at #123-1290 Esplanade Ave.

By press time, 24 walkers from 11 teams had signed up.

The goal is to raise $20,000.

To sign up, learn more about the walk, or directly donate, visit: cnoy.org/location/trail.

