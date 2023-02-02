Join ‘Respect Connect’ talk at Trail United Church, Monday

All are welcome to the Trail Community Action Team speaker series

All are welcome to the Respect Connect speaker series being held at no cost in the Trail United Church on: Monday, Feb. 6; Saturday, Feb. 25; and Tuesday, March 21. Photo: File

In ongoing efforts to reduce stigma towards people who are struggling in the community, Trail CAT (Community Action Team) has announced four events planned over the next eight weeks, as part of the Respect & Connect 2023 speaker series.

“People dealing with mental health issues, struggling with drug use or simply without a home are confronted with stigma of all sorts,” Diana Daghofer, Trail CAT co-chair said. “They may be denied housing or a job, and are often dealt with poorly in our community.”

The first speaker event will go Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Trail United Church.

Daghofer will be giving a talk, looking at the causes of addiction and examples of how other countries have dealt with it.

The title of this first event is The War on Drugs — We lost. How we can turn it around.

Daghofer will give this presentation a second time on March 21 at 4 p.m., in the Trail United Church.

All are welcome. There is no admission fee.

Businesses and community groups may also request the presentation at no cost. For more information email: TrailBCCAT@gmail.com.

“This series will help people understand the basis of addiction and stigma, and learn practical ways to deal with people who may be perceived as disruptive,” notes Kristen Bird, nurse educator. “The series will help us all create a better and more understanding community.”

Homeless De-Escalation 101

A second speaker will be giving a talk on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Trail United Church.

Homeless De-Escalation 101, a presentation by Ryan Dowd, will focus on trauma basics and the five most important seconds of conflict.

All are welcome to this free event, held in conjunction with a fundraising walk at the Trail Skills Centre that day called “Coldest Night of the Year.” The fundraising event is slated to start at 4 p.m. with the walk at 5 p.m. from the Skills Centre, located at #123-1290 Esplanade Ave.

Roof — A one-man play

This third event is set for Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. in The Bailey Theatre, downtown Trail.

Admission for this performance by Lucas Myers is $25 for adults; and $10 ages 30 and under.

Roof is described as a humorous yet socially conscious one-person show, in which Myers weaves together elements of stand-up comedy, physical theatre, and his trademark brand of observational humor to raise issues around mental health, addiction and homelessness.

Who is Trail CAT?

Trail CAT is made up of health professionals, people with lived/living experience, service providers and youth. Members include: Moms Stop the Harm; ANKORS (AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society); REDUN (Rural Empowered Drug Users Network); Career Development Services; local citizens and youth.

“People who live without homes and/or have a drug dependency suffer greatly due to their circumstances in life. At the same time, residents and businesses in Trail, along with most communities in B.C., have seen disturbing changes to their town — the town many worked hard to build and call home,” Trail CAT said previously.

“Our partnership works to improve the living conditions of individuals in our area, which in turn, increases social stability and safety for us all.”

newsroom@trailtimes.ca

