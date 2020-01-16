Join Take a Hike for a night of fun at the Salmo Ski Hill

Details will be updated on the event Facebook page. (Photo by Aaron Huber on Unsplash)

Snow, check. Shuttle to Salmo Ski Hill, check. $5 to ski, or snowboard if you want, check.

That’s all you need to join the students and staff of West Kootenay Take a Hike for “SalmOlympia,” their new winter fundraising event coming up in a few weeks, so save the date.

On Friday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. locals are invited to this fun and family-oriented event at Salmo Ski Hill.

Take a Hike students will be on hand to demonstrate snowshoeing and fatbiking. For the more adventurous event-goers, there will be opportunity to try their skills individually, or gathered in a group at the soon-to-be-world-famous “Take a Hike Voyager Challenge.”

Organizers encourage participants to purchase a prize punch card and try all the events for a chance to win some great prizes.

Columbia Power has chipped in with funding as well, to make sure all families can be part of the fun.

And for those that don’t have a way to get to the hill, ATCO Wood Products is providing a free shuttle bus service from Trail to the Salmo Ski Hill.

Shuttle seats must be reserved in advance.

For more details about the nighttime event, organizers ask locals to check for updates on their Facebook page @westkootenaytakeahike.

Take a Hike is an innovative education program that engages youth through a unique combination of academics, therapy, adventure-based learning, and community involvement.

Now in its seventh year in the West Kootenay and based in the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre in East Trail, the program operates in partnership with School District 20 and supports students living throughout the region.

The team behind Take a Hike includes teachers, youth and family workers, clinical therapists, adventure-based learning specialists and volunteers.

The program fosters the optimal environment for students to experience success and provides students the opportunity to rebuild relationships, develop life skills, graduate and give back to their communities.

In September 2019, changes were implemented to the program, specifically around how the adventure-based learning component was delivered. These changes allowed Take a Hike to expand services, so while it continues to support 15 learners in the classroom, the program is now also providing mental health, recreation and volunteer opportunities to an additional 17 learners from the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre campuses in Trail and Castlegar.


Most Read