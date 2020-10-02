Join virtual talk with Teck Trail

The ongoing pandemic hasn’t stopped Teck Trail from forging ahead with its blueprint for plant operations in the coming years while, at the same time, keeping locals in-the-know.

What COVID-19 has done, however, is change the way the company is keeping the community attune on a long-term vision that includes factors such as addressing greenhouse gas emissions and job market projections.

Instead of meeting face-to-face to talk over what was heard during public sessions Teck held last fall, this year, residents are encouraged to join in virtual meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The four sessions – two each day – will involve a presentation of the Engage Trail Discussion Guide, explains Jayne Garry, Teck Trail spokesperson.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, our 2020 engagement is taking place entirely online,” she said.

“Through this engagement, we’re sharing some information about Trail operations that the community expressed interest in learning more about during our fall 2019 program.”

Thompson Hickey, General Manager, and Richard Deane, Manager Public Affairs and Commercial Services, will both be part of the online Small Group Community Meetings, and residents will have a chance to ask questions during the online sessions.

“As space is limited, we kindly ask that you RSVP at engagetrail@teck.com to hold a spot,” said Garry.

“We will send a link to join the meeting when we confirm your registration.”

The virtual meetings go: Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and that night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Or, for those who want to stay apprised but don’t want to join one of the 90-minute virtual meetings, there’s a feedback form available 24/7 until the Oct. 31 on the company’s’s website teck.com/engagetrail. (Entering /engagetrail will bring the user to the right link)

The nine-point form asks a few open-ended questions regarding topics like climate change and the long-term sustainability of Trail operations, and there are a handful of multiple-choice questions.

During the fall 2019 community engagement meetings, participants noted that they want to learn more about what Trail operations actually does and how the company is planning to be viable over time.

Interest was also voiced in the way Teck Trail partners with economic development organizations and educational institutions to develop and increase awareness of skills and training required to work at the smelter, particularly to increase workforce diversity.

Environmental performance and career opportunities were also topics of interest.

“Information presented at each meeting will be the same,” Garry said. “Input that you provide will be incorporated into our strategic planning at Trail operations and will inform our community engagement plans in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to hearing from you.”



