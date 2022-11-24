Black Press Media file

Black Press Media file

3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

RCMP, Transportation Safety Board investigating cause

Three people are missing after a small float plane crashed near Strachan Bay on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

RCMP said in a statement Thursday that they were called to the bay, north of Port Hardy, at around 1:20 p.m.

It’s believed that a pilot with Air Cab and two passengers being flown from a logging camp back to the community were inside the plane when it crashed.

Coast Guard members searched via helicopter and boats but bodies of those on board, as well as the plane itself, have not yet been found.

Investigators and the Transportation Safety Board are working to determine the cause. The RCMP West Coast Marine and Dive Team are also expected to continue their search.

Black Press Media has reached out to Air Cab for comment.

ALSO READ: Pilot’s decision to fly to fish camp in poor weather led to four deaths

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Plane crashRCMP

Previous story
3 people arrested following pickup chase on Coquihalla
Next story
Ambassador Bridge blockade escalated economic threat from ‘Freedom Convoy’: Deputy PM

Just Posted

Robert's column
Robert Barron column: Sometimes history is not exactly as it’s written

There’s something for everyone at VISAC’s annual holiday pottery sale, running Friday and Saturday. This sale is presented by the Trail Pottery Club.
Pottery sale, reception for exhibit Friday at Trail art gallery

It’s beginning to look a lot more like Christmas as Santa’s elves, aka the Trail Smoke Eaters, all showed up at the Waneta Mall Sunday to unload a truck full of Douglas fir trees for the annual Kiwanis Christmas Tree sale. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Kiwanis Christmas tree fundraiser set for holidays

Blaine Cook, who lives in Nelson, was Twitter’s original engineer when it launched in 2006. He believes the social media app should have been directed down a different path. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson’s Blaine Cook helped build Twitter – and he has a few ideas on what should come next