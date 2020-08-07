Real estate sales set records in the Kootenays. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

July Kootenay real estate sales at record high

Sales and prices of Kootenay real estate on the rise

Sales and prices of Kootenay real estate hit record highs in July.

The Kootenay Association of Realtors (KAR) reports that a total of 411 residential unit sales were recorded by the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in July 2020, a rise of 19.4 per cent from July 2019.

The average MLS residential price in the region was $389,684, up 10.3 per cent from July of last year.

Total sales dollar volume in July was $160.1 million, a 31.8 per cent increase over July 2019, which saw $121.4 million in sales.

But KAR president Tyler Hancock doesn’t necessarily think the trend will continue.

“Though sales figures in the region have improved considerably this month, the market is still exhibiting signs of inconsistency,” said Hancock.

”The sharp spike in average prices and dollar volume can be attributed to the demand having sprung back while the supply is low. This dramatic sales growth is likely not a sign of normalcy in the Kootenay real estate market.”

Real estate sales have been steadily increasing over the last three months after taking a hard hit in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May sales were down by more than 50 per cent compared to May of 2019.

RELATED: West Kootenay Real Estate already starting to bounce back from COVID dip

Hancock says it is a demand for single-family homes that has been driving the market increase.

“We are anticipating this demand to continue as more home buyers are drawn to the Kootenays from larger, more densely populated regions,” said Hancock.

“Bringing equilibrium will largely depend on government policies and regulations, especially if we are hit by a second COVID-19 wave.”

While the monthly totals for July set records, year-to-date (YTD) sales dollar volume is actually down slightly at 1.4 per cent below the same period of 2019.

When broken down by sub-region, the West Kootenay accounts for the loss with a 3.7 per cent decrease while East Kootenay sales volume remained about the same as 2019.

YTD residential unit sales are also down by 7.1 per cent. The West Kootenay took the bigger hit with an 11.4 per cent decrease while the East Kootenay recorded a 4.1 per cent decrease.

But the numbers do reveal an improvement in the market compared to May when YTD figures showed a 24 per cent decrease in units sold.

However, the average MLS residential price for the year is up by six per cent at $362,332. For prices, it was the West Kootenay with the larger gain of 8.7 per cent and the East Kootenay with a 4.5 per cent gain.

The West Kootenay sub-region includes Castlegar, Castlegar rural, Grand Forks, Grand Forks rural, Nelson, Nelson rural, Rossland, Trail and Trail rural.

The East Kootenay sub-region includes Cranbrook, Cranbrook Lakes, Creston, Creston rural, Elkford, Fernie, Fernie rural, Invermere, Invermere rural, Sparwood, Radium, Kimberley, Kimberley/Cranbrook rural, Golden and Golden rural.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Creston Valley Hospital addresses COVID-19 rumours regarding farms
Next story
T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Just Posted

July Kootenay real estate sales at record high

Sales and prices of Kootenay real estate on the rise

Trail Parks and Rec opens TALC Fitness Centre

Trail Parks and Rec to open Trail Aquatic Centre’s gym on Tuesday, pool to open in mid-September

The Editor’s Desk: Coping with COVID quiz

How well are you dealing with the pandemic? Take this quiz and find out!

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Fruitvale

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Trail Blazers: Looking at the pioneers of leadership

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

Creston Valley Hospital addresses COVID-19 rumours regarding farms

‘Not one seasonal worker in Creston has tested positive for COVID-19,’ said Dr. Nerine Kleinhans

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Canada plans $3.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute

The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1

Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case

Police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms of the drug from Xu Weihong’s home

Most Read