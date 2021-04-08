Justice delayed again for Warfield family and their deceased son

Myles Parsons was found guilty in Rossland Supreme Court of dangerous driving causing the death of Michael McIsaac, who was 26 when he died on July 14, 2016. Photo: Trail Times

A Warfield family was dealt yet another blow by the B.C. justice system last week.

The McIsaacs were expecting truck driver Myles Parsons to be sentenced in Rossland Supreme Court on March 29, after he was found guilty, in February, of dangerous driving causing the death of their 26-year old son Michael Joseph McIsaac.

This conviction came almost five years after Michael McIsaac was killed on the highway near Old Salmo Road in Fruitvale.

Instead of finally hearing Parsons’ sentence, the family learned that March 29 was only a court date meant to “pick” a sentencing date.

“We are really quite upset about it,” Sonia McIsaac, Michael’s mom, told the Trail Times. “We were under the impression it was to happen on Monday [March 29]. But instead, it was to pick a day to pick another day for sentencing which will maybe be at the end of summer or early fall,” she said.

“We are just so upset.

“We just don’t understand,” Sonia said.

“We are trying to find out if we can do something about it.”

Michael, beloved by family and many friends, was living in Fruitvale at the time of his death.

On the day he died – July 14, 2016 – Michael was on his way home to make dinner for his fiancé.

He was a highly valued Teck Trail employee with a bright future. His goals and dreams ended abruptly that afternoon when, according to police, the flat-deck semi driven by Parsons lost its load of crushed cars on the highway curve.

Debris struck Michael’s vehicle, causing it to roll off the road.

Michael succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

