Gary Hill and BCLC interim president and CEO Linda Cavanaugh (BCLC)

Kamloops, B.C., man splits $70M jackpot with Ontario winner

Semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest multi-millionaire

A semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest millionaire, after he claimed a $35-million winning ticket.

Gary Hill, who’s 61 and lives in Kamloops, chose all seven numbers correctly in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

He will split the jackpot with a Toronto-area winner.

Hill says he collapsed on his bed and cried for 15 minutes when he found out, then promptly called his mom to share the news.

He says he wants to use his winnings to travel to Denmark and give some money to family.

The jackpot kept building for weeks until the June 22 draw.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake

Previous story
United Way BC branches merge into one
Next story
What you see …

Just Posted

The Trail-Tadanac Hospital, now Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, first opened in 1954. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Hospital faced a nursing shortage in the summer of ‘65

Trail Times papers will be delayed by a few hours today. Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash
Thursday’s Trail Times newspaper will be late

Rose Karges spotted this inquisitive bruin hanging out in a wild cherry tree in the outskirts of Warfield. She snapped the picture using a telephoto lens. Photo: Rose Karges
What you see …

The city asks drivers to follow traffic control measures and to watch for working crews. Image: City of Trail
Traffic delays expected in Trail Gulch next week