People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Canada’s chief public health officer urged everyone to keep their guards up amid a surge in more contagious variants of COVID-19, as the pandemic disrupted Easter celebrations for a second

Canadians need to be careful since the more contagious variants of concern “could be anywhere,” Dr. Theresa Tam wrote on Twitter.

“Let’s all be careful (and) cautious and keep up our guard,” she wrote.

Quebec, which has been struggling with a third wave of COVID-19 driven by more contagious variants, announced it would add more regions to a list of places under lockdown that already includes Quebec City and Gatineau.

The province said that parts of the Chaudiere-Appalaches region south of Quebec City would have to shutter non-essential businesses and abide by an 8 p.m. curfew as part of a series of restrictive measures set to begin Monday evening to and last until at least April 12.

Quebec reported 1,154 new cases on Sunday, as the number of cases involving presumptive variants soared past the 10,000 mark.

Ontario, meanwhile, announced that the head of its air ambulance service would be tasked with leading the province’s vaccine rollout.

Dr. Homer Tien will replace retired general Rick Hillier, who chose not to extend his contract past its March 31 expiry, the province said.

Saskatchewan reported 321 additional COVID-19 cases, with 141 of them being identified through screening as variants of concern.

New Brunswick logged 11 new cases of COVID-19 and Nova Scotia recorded seven, while several other provinces chose not to release new numbers due to the holiday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged in a video message that COVID-19 has forced Canadians to celebrate Easter differently for a second straight year, and that many people are having to forego in-person church services and family dinners.

He urged Canadians to stay optimistic, suggesting that the battle with COVID-19 was drawing to a close.

“My friends, soon this crisis will end,” he said.

In the meantime, he asked people to check up on loved ones who are isolated and to find different ways to celebrate the holiday.

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers and encouraging Canadians to respect pandemic-related safety measures over the holiday.

READ MORE: Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Latest attack pushes U.S. Capitol Police further toward crisis
Next story
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

Just Posted

Nelson police fined organizers of a rally over the weekend. File photo
Nelson police issue fines to weekend COVID-19 restriction protesters

Three people were each fined $2,300 at the 150-person gathering

Ron Clarke is a Trail Times columnist.
Working and living abroad can be taxing

How about thinking beyond COVID-19?

Entries for the Warfield Easter egg hunt must be submitted by Tuesday, April 6 at noon. Photo: File
Warfield geocache hunt is on for Easter eggs!

Entries must be submitted to the Warfield committee by Tuesday at noon

The Trail Regional Airport will receive $180,000 from the provincial government to assist operations and keep flying through the pandemic.
Trail airport receives $180,000 provincial boost

Funding will help airports provide essential services to rural communities

Proof of a mandatory negative COVID-19 screening test must be presented to CBSA when crossing the border into Canada. Photo: Medakit Ltd on Unsplash
Rossland seniors fined $3,450 under quarantine act

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Photo via Revelstoke Search and Rescue)
Search and rescue should be a last resort-Revelstoke Search and Rescue

‘We are happy to rescue you but not your stuff’

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

LTC nurse Limin Liu, right, takes a selfie as registered nurse Sasha Vartley, left, vaccinates her with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Experts say these selfies can encourage others to overcome their vaccine hesitancy

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

Most Read