A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)

Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

A Kelowna RCMP officer is facing a second assault charge, this time for a domestic incident.

Const. Siggy Pietrzak is facing an assault charge for an incident alleged to have happened between May 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017, in West Kelowna. The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has marked the file as an intimate partner violence case.

The RCMP says the incident happened while Pietrzak was off duty.

Pietrzak is scheduled to make his first appearance on that matter on July 15.

Pietrzak is also facing an assault charge related to a rough arrest of a suspected impaired driver on May 30, 2020, with that charge being approved nearly a year later in April 2021. Two people caught the altercation on camera and footage shows Pietrzak punching the suspect at least 10 times.

READ MORE: Attorney General defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

Shortly after the incident, the Kelowna RCMP launched both statutory and internal investigations, the findings of which were subject to review by an external police agency before being presented to the BCPS for charge assessment. The RCMP maintains that the suspect was uncooperative with police and was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer.

The alleged victim, Tyler Russell, filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak. The Attorney General of Canada, also named in the lawsuit, denied Pietrzak used excessive force in a response to that claim.

Despite the two charges against him, the BC RCMP confirmed Pietrzak remains suspended with pay and an internal code of conduct investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving drunk
Next story
Stó:lō elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

Just Posted

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Area A Director Ali Grieve and Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette present Crowe students Marci Brooks and Tyler Dalton with a token of their appreciation for volunteering their time to help Beaver Valley seniors in the Pay It Forward program. Photos: Jim Bailey
Students lift the spirits of Beaver Valley seniors one word, kind act, at a time

Grade 6 and 7 Fruitvale students set up a pen-pal program with Beaver Valley seniors

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigators coming to Canada’s smallest city

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

Dave MacLeod
A ‘Conversation’ with Dave MacLeod

Rossland native and CEO of ThoughtExchange, Dave MacLeod releases book ‘Scaling Conversations’

The remains of Darwin Greyeyes, who disappeared in 2017, were discovered northeast of Nelson. Photo courtesy Selkirk College
Body of missing Nelson artist Darwin Greyeyes found

Greyeyes had disappeared in June 2017

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read