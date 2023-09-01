Kettle Valley Food Co-op Harvest Fest in Grand Forks returns Sept. 9

The Kettle Valley Food Co-op is thrilled to be bringing back Harvest Fest again this year!

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Boundary Museum. It will feature live music and entertainment, food vendors, a 50/50 draw, and of course, produce and products grown and created by our Boundary farmers and producers.

The Kettle Valley Food Co-op offers a place for local farmers to sell their products to the community year-round. Harvest Fest is a chance for us to see our local food marketplace in real life, a celebration of the local food culture that we have here in the Boundary, and a chance to meet the people behind the products.

This year’s event will include offerings from Brown Creek Farm, Earthscentials, Filbelly Forest, Boundary Hill, Wooden Things, a Taste of Home, PV Ranch, and others. Granby Meats, Sunshine Bread, Saffron Guild and Le Bazar will be bringing the good eats and treats for snacking while you stroll. There will be preserves, soaps and essential oils, books, and lots of local fruits and veggies. Show off your local food pride by purchasing a KVFC T-shirt or tote bag! Please remember to bring cash, so you can take advantage of all the delicious harvest items on offer.

Come and join in the fun, or just sit back and enjoy the food and entertainment. We will have archery and blacksmithing demonstrations, and even face-painting! Bring the kids for story time and crafts; Boundary Family Services and Boundary Childcare Resource and Referral will both be there. And don’t forget to enter our raffle where you could win a selection of goodies from our very own Kettle Valley Food Co-op producers.

Want to know more about some of the programs and initiatives that make the Boundary so special? Folks like Boundary Community Ventures, West Kootenay Boundary Community Investment Co-op, Boundary Peace Initiative, and Boundary Women’s Coalition will be on hand to answer all your questions.

The Kettle Valley Food Co-op is a volunteer-run food cooperative that promotes high-quality, environmentally-friendly food by linking local farmers and producers with consumers. We offer local and organic food year-round through our online store. Come and check out our Grand Forks location where pick up and sales are completed at 1960-68th Ave. Volunteers are at the heart of the co-op. They receive the food from the farmers and distribute it to consumers every Thursday. Harvest Fest would also not be possible without the hard work of our dedicated volunteers to whom we offer our heart-felt thanks. New members, producers, and volunteers are always welcome.

Come check out our booth at Harvest Fest or contact us via email at info@kettlevalleyfoodcoop.org. Our online marketplace can be found at kettlevalleyfoodcoop.localfoodmarketplace.com. And you can also find us on Facebook @kvfcoop and Instagram @kettlevalleyfoodcoop.

