Bagpiper Vicky Borsato led the 12th annual Trail Kidney Walk at Gyro Park last June to raise funds and awareness for the silent disease. (Jim Bailey photo)

Kidney Walk goes virtual on Sunday

To register visit kidneywalk.ca

On Sunday June 7 at 10 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. MST the kidney community across Western Canada will simultaneously “Walk the Block” in their communities to celebrate Kidney Walk in a new way.

For 13 years people across B.C. and the Yukon have been lacing up for Kidney Walk to raise funds and awareness to support the kidney and transplant community.

This year, despite the challenging times, participants have stepped up in a way like never before on behalf of kidney patients.

BC and Yukon participants have joined forces with Kidney Walks across Western Canada in an act of solidarity.

Branches in B.C. and Yukon, Southern Alberta, Northern Alberta, the Territories and Saskatchewan are coming together for a virtual version of the traditional Kidney Walk celebration.

Pia Schindler, Executive Director, BC and Yukon Branch, says “Kidney patients need us now more than ever. There is no other way.”

The Kidney Walk campaign always brings together patients, their friends and families, health care workers, researchers, and the public to honour and celebrate everyone impacted by kidney disease and organ transplantation.

While this year’s Kidney Walk community won’t physically meet, the Kidney Walk celebration will go online using Facebook Live (facebook.com/kidneybcy) and YouTube (subscribe to youtube.com/c/kidneypluggedin).

By encouraging people to join the online event and walk their blocks on Sunday, June 7, participants can gather (virtually) and still be part of the celebration while adhering to provincial and territorial health directives.

“Kidney Walk is such an important event in my life and in my family’s life,” says Kidney Walk Honourary Chair, Elliot Rose.

“My journey with kidney disease began when I was starting university. I’ve been on dialysis and was fortunate to receive a kidney from my uncle who stepped up to be a living donor. Now, I passionately do all I can to support the cause of kidney health. The incredible work the Kidney Foundation does is why I’m so honoured to be taking part.”

The kidney and transplant community is a strong and resilient group of people and so are their families, friends and supporters, Schindler said.

“We are looking forward to this year’s virtual Kidney Walk and continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of kidney patients.”

For more information on the Kidney Walk or to register, visit kidneywalk.ca.

The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC and Yukon Branch

Coronavirus

