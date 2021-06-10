A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.

Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

Wildlife experts are urging caution in the Kootenays after a woman in Kimberley was put in hospital with serious injuries from a deer attack this week.

The woman was walking their dog near Rotary Drive and Knighton Road on Wednesday, June 9, when she was attacked by an aggressive deer and sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

It is believed that the doe had fawns bedding down nearby, as it is fawning season.

Sgt. Denny Chretien of the BC Conservation Officer Service, said that fawning season makes managing an animal like this difficult for them, especially as they aren’t yet sure if this particular deer has her fawns out, or if they’re still inside her.

“I just don’t think it’s very humane to start manipulating an animal with possibly two viable fawns in her, or even some that may be hidden,” Chretien said. “So what we’re doing is we’re aware of it, we’re going to work with some of our partners in town, the bylaw officer, to put notices up, but we will probably be managing this deer in terms of public safety.”

First they are trying to ensure that people are aware that this deer is in the area and she is aggressive, particularly when it comes to dogs.

“This was provoked by a dog and the lady protected her dog and herself, but got caught in the middle of it and that’s the tragedy of that,” Chretien said. “These deer fear dogs and then humans get pummelled by the deer kind of in the middle.”

The Conservation Officer Service has a file started on this deer and are monitoring it and working to come up with management options, one of which may be to remove her from the population, as this is not the first time she’s been aggressive.

“She’s charged at other people and we probably will have to remove her, but we will do everything we can to ensure the safety of the fawns.”

Because they are unsure if this animal may be pregnant, they need to find out before they take any action, including applying any drugs to her, as those would be filtered through into the fawns.

“We have very little options on how we’re going to do this, but if we could secure the safety of the fawns, put them into a rehab and not learn those aggressive traits, mum might have to be euthanized,” he explained.

WildSafe also said that signs are put up in areas where deer and fawns are spotted and the public needs to be careful in those areas.

“Give deer lots of space – cross the road if you have to or take a different route.

Signs of a deer attack are ears pointed upward, the neck will lower and a warning stomp may or may not occur

If there is a tree or other solid object nearby, try to get behind it. If you have bear spray, it can also be used on deer if they get too close.

If you are attacked by a deer try to stay upright, cover your head with your arms and move to shelter.”

Chretien also added that the best thing to do if a deer is coming at you while walking your dog is to let the dog go. Do not try to hold the dog in your arms as it is what the deer is going for. Chretien said it is better to either get out of the area as fast as you can with your dog, or to let it go. Do not pick up your dog or get between the dog and the deer as you could be seriously hurt.

If you are concerned for your safety or have sighted deer in your neighborhood that are no longer afraid of people or pets please report them to the Conservation Officer Service by calling 1-877-952-7277.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases
Next story
New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin set to cross floor from Greens to Liberals

Just Posted

Cropped photo: Silver Screen Drive-in will be in the upper parking lot of Waneta Plaza.
Summer drive-in returns to Trail unveiling blockbuster movies

PHOTOS: Scroll to bottom for a trip down memory lane to the Auto Vue Drive-In

“This is going to be one of the most difficult letters I have submitted to my local paper in awhile,” writes Linda Grandbois. Photo: Glen Carstens Peters/Unsplash
‘We have a serious problem, what I don’t see is a solution’

Letter to the Editor from Linda Grandbois of Trail

The BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday, June 9, released its latest numbers for active COVID cases by local health areas in B.C. Illustration: BCCDC
COVID cases jump in West Kootenay city, says BC CDC

There are no local outbreaks of the virus, according to the Interior Health Authority

The fire department’s rescue boat was deployed last week to extricate a cyclist from the riverbank after he became overwhelmed by heat.
Emergency call for help prompts advisory for Greater Trail

To get the man out safely and quickly, firefighters used the rescue boat to extricate him.

Intact Insurance has donated $5,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project through their Better Communities Program. Sandy Thor-Larsen, CEO Kootenay Insurance Services, presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation on behalf of Intact Insurance. Photo: Submitted
Donation to Kootenay Boundary chronic pain service

Intact Insurances has donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation for the service

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)
Child welfare system must focus on sense of belonging for Indigenous Peoples: report

Watchdog’s report focuses on Skye, a teen who fatally overdosed after years in care

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service set up a live trap on Ben McGuffie’s property on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Ben McGuffie
B.C. winery operator throws rock to protect his goats from menacing grizzly

The big bears are rare for Quadra Island, especially in the populated areas

A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

There is still snow in higher elevations in the Kootenays, although the freshet has begun. Carolyn Grant file
Plenty of high elevation snow still to melt in the Kootenays

BC River Forecast Centre issues monthly snowpack report

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Talking vaping with students against principal’s orders gets B.C. teacher reprimanded

Conversations took place at a secondary school in School District 70 Pacific Rim

Most Read