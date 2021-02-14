Photo: Trail Times

Photo: Trail Times

Kitchen fire sends one to Trail hospital

Kootenay Boundary fire department reports 2 people were treated for smoke inhalation

Two people suffered smoke inhalation on Valentine’s Day after a fire was sparked in the kitchen of a home located in the outskirts of Trail.

Captain Grant Tyson reports six firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were called to a residence in the 10,000-block of Waneta Nelway Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

By the time the crews arrived, an occupant of the house had already extinguished the blaze.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by ambulance attendants, the other was transported to the hospital in Trail for treatment.

The incident is listed as under control by 4:10 p.m.

The fire is under investigation by regional fire rescue.

