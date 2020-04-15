Kitchen program to provide nutritious food to three West Kootenay communities

The program will provide food to dozens of people in Rossland, Fruitvale and Trail

The Lower Columbia Community Kitchen has launched a 20-week program to help bring nutritious food to those in need in Rossland, Trail and Fruitvale.

While it was originally unknown if the program was going to happen due to challenges faced by COVID-19, volunteers pulled through to make sure it became a reality.

In Rossland, volunteers will be using kitchen space in the Seven Summits Centre for Learning (SSCL) to make and distribute food for residents once a week. The centre is providing its facilities at reduced rent over the next twenty weeks to help volunteers out financially.

“In ordinary times there is an urgent and pressing need for food support in our community and in these extraordinary times the need is even more urgent,” said SSCL operations manager Ann Quarterman.

“We’re just happy that we are in a position to help.”

Two other kitchens are also being set up at the Fruitvale Memorial Hall and the Trail United Church to help make and deliver food for residents.

To help combat COVID-19, volunteers will be practicing social distancing while in the kitchens.

Each kitchen will cost $7500 to operate over the 20 weeks. Dozens of people are anticipated to be fed from each community.

The program is currently being financed by the Columbia Basin Trust, the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation, Teck Metals, Rotary Club of Trail and the Seven Summits Centre for Learning.

