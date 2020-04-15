(File photo)

Kitchen program to provide nutritious food to three West Kootenay communities

The program will provide food to dozens of people in Rossland, Fruitvale and Trail

The Lower Columbia Community Kitchen has launched a 20-week program to help bring nutritious food to those in need in Rossland, Trail and Fruitvale.

While it was originally unknown if the program was going to happen due to challenges faced by COVID-19, volunteers pulled through to make sure it became a reality.

READ MORE: 80,000 reasons to support the food bank

In Rossland, volunteers will be using kitchen space in the Seven Summits Centre for Learning (SSCL) to make and distribute food for residents once a week. The centre is providing its facilities at reduced rent over the next twenty weeks to help volunteers out financially.

“In ordinary times there is an urgent and pressing need for food support in our community and in these extraordinary times the need is even more urgent,” said SSCL operations manager Ann Quarterman.

“We’re just happy that we are in a position to help.”

Two other kitchens are also being set up at the Fruitvale Memorial Hall and the Trail United Church to help make and deliver food for residents.

To help combat COVID-19, volunteers will be practicing social distancing while in the kitchens.

Each kitchen will cost $7500 to operate over the 20 weeks. Dozens of people are anticipated to be fed from each community.

The program is currently being financed by the Columbia Basin Trust, the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation, Teck Metals, Rotary Club of Trail and the Seven Summits Centre for Learning.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World update: Orange exports surge; Nations pan U.S. decision to de-fund WHO
Next story
Body of man convicted in Castlegar robbery found in Kamloops river

Just Posted

Body of man convicted in Castlegar robbery found in Kamloops river

Brandon Malkinson was convicted of break and enter and assault at the Chameleon restaurant

Kitchen program to provide nutritious food to three West Kootenay communities

The program will provide food to dozens of people in Rossland, Fruitvale and Trail

Trail archives asks you to start journaling

How is the pandemic affecting you?

Shambhala Music Festival not offering ticket refunds

The festival says it will make tickets redeemable if this year’s dates are postponed

Red Mountain Resort to sell residential lots amid COVID-19 crisis

Resort said realtors will practice social distancing with clients to mitigate threat of virus in community

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart

Police found the man driving in Delta early Tuesday morning wearing a bathrobe and slippers

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

Most Read