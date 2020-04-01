Kiwanis, Ferraro Foods helping Trail seniors stay safe

Kiwanis rallies to provide Trail seniors grocery delivery service

The Trail Kiwanis Club teamed up with Ferraro Foods to ensure local seniors remain healthy.

During the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Kiwanis Club will pick up and deliver groceries to those most susceptible to the COVID-19 virus.

“We’re happy to do it for the seniors because they can’t get out, and they really don’t want to go out,” said Kiwanis longtime member Wayne Hodgson. “So far, we’ve had a really positive response.”

Since Kiwanis started the initiative, the members have found that the demand is certainly there, making deliveries daily, with a ton of help from Ferraro Foods.

“We’re getting great help from the employees at Ferraro Foods,” said Hodgson. “Tara (a Ferraro’s employee) told me, ‘You email me the list and tell me when you’re coming and I’ll have it basically waiting for you’.”

Owner, Danny Ferraro, has been incredibly proactive when it comes to dealing with the pandemic, and is thankful for the assistance from Kiwanis and others.

“This is all about community, and we can’t thank them enough,” said Ferraro. “But it’s everyone in the community who has been asking, ‘How can we help?’ And that’s what makes us all who we are, and why Trail is one of the best places to live.”

Ferraro Foods went beyond the call of duty and constructed a plex-glass shield between each of the tellers and customers. The store provides sanitizing solution at point of entry, and ensures all carts and baskets are disinfected. The tellers wipe down the conveyor belt with disinfectant after each purchase, allow debit and credit only, offer boxes, plastic or paper bags, and have markers on the floor that keep shoppers at a safe six-foot distance from each other in the line up.

“We’re trying as hard as we can to ensure this building is, as much as we can, totally sanitized, so that’s what we’re doing to keep it safe for you and us,” said Ferraro. “We learn as we go, but we took the stand, and said everyone is going to stay safe.”

The Kiwanis crew is taking healthy steps to ensure they are also safe when delivering groceries to Trail seniors, donning gloves and masks, and will continue their efforts as long as necessary.

“We’re going to be riding the pony here until such time that we hear the worst is over and everything is getting back to normal, and people can go out and safely do their own shopping,” said Hodgson.

Ferraro’s also changed their hours to accommodate seniors, with seniors shopping-hours-only from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the general public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The service is a welcome one for Trail seniors who continue to do their own shopping.

“I love that,” said Trail resident Wayne Richards. “I like that idea. You can come and it’s not a big conglomerate of a bunch of people. They’re seniors but you’re spacing yourself out.

“Danny (Ferraro) does everything he can for the community, and to see him doing this, it’s just one step above.”

Ferraro Foods has been able to keep their shelves stocked and workers employed, and are determined to continue to provide for all Trail residents.

“Whatever it is, we will deliver,” said Ferraro. “We’re there to help those people at risk.”

The public is reminded they should stay home and only go shopping or ask for the delivery service when completely necessary. Practice safe distancing in the store, use the sanitizer, refrain from handling products and wash all fruit and vegetables when you get home.

Kiwanis members helping with the seniors delivery service include Hodgson, Chris Vlanich, Yogi Vlanich, and Steve Webber. Seniors can contact Wayne at 250-368-8543.

