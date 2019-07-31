Konanz issues challenge to South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates

Helena Konanz has issued a challenge to all the candidates

Conservative candidate Helena Konanz has issued a challenge to all the candidates in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding to participate in a comprehensive set of debates that span the entire riding in the lead up to the election this fall.

“Our riding has been ignored by Ottawa and people are hurting because of it. It is critical that all the candidates make themselves available to every constituent so that all voices can be heard. We should have a full slate of debates that cover the entire riding and I am committed to attending every single one. We shall see if Justin Trudeau’s candidate or our NDP opponent agree with me,” said Konanz in a news release.

READ MORE: Conservative candidate gears up for South Okanagan-West Kootenay campaign

Candidates that have publicly announced they will be running in the SOWK riding include the NDP’s Richard Cannings (incumbent), Konanz, Green Party’s Tara Howse (from Rossland) and Liberal Connie Denesiuk.

READ MORE: Greens chose Rosslander to represent them in next federal election

Konanz is proposing the creation of a committee that includes one representative from each campaign who can work with debate organizers from community-based groups to schedule a series of debates throughout the riding.

READ MORE: Denesiuk announced as Liberal nominee for South Okanagen-West Kootenay

Konanz is hoping for a minimum of 12 debates so every person in the riding has an opportunity to attend one near their home.

READ MORE: NDP’s Green New Deal to be discussed at town hall in Penticton

“With four of the five candidates being based on the South Okanagan, I challenge all contenders to ensure this democratic process is delivered to all regions within our riding. My campaign will be reaching out to all the other campaigns to make this a reality … I firmly believe that democracy should be accessible to all citizens. Time will tell if my opponents feel the same way,” said Konanz.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Attempts to disentangle humpback off north Vancouver Island fail

Just Posted

Konanz issues challenge to South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates

Helena Konanz has issued a challenge to all the candidates

Warm Hearts donation

Donation for surgery unit at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Nelson police apprehend man who left Trail mental health facility

The male was considered a risk to himself and others

‘For Sale’ sign soon to go up in downtown Trail

Demo of Union Hotel came in about $300,000 under budget

Castlegar police say missing woman found safe

Darilee Nolie found in Calgary

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Three people were taken to hospital with ‘bumps and bruises’, RCMP says

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read