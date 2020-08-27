Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka is calling for a campfire ban in the Southeast Fire Centre. Phil McLachlan photo/Black Press file.

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

A Kootenay MLA is calling for a fire ban in the southern corner of the province as the region continues to experience dry conditions and high temperatures.

Tom Shypitka, the BC Liberal MLA for Kootenay East, issued a public call for a ban, citing fire danger concerns in the South Country around Lake Koocanusa, as well as the exponential growth from the Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats.

With a crown land closure in the Koocanusa region, Shypitka also expressed concerns that campers would be pushed further into the backcountry, which would put a further strain on enforcement initiatives from the BC Conservation Officer Service and Natural Resource Officers.

PLEASE SHARE.
I am pleading with the BC Wildfire Services – Southeast Fire Centre to consider a CAMPFIRE BAN in this…

Posted by Tom Shypitka on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

“We’re only a week or two away from the summer season so to speak,” Shypitka said. “I think it would be proactive and we’ve seen what happened with the Doctor Creek fire, with the winds picking up…so I think if we can get past the long weekend and put some conservative measures in place to avoid what is inevitable in this area; we’ve been lucky for years, I think we’d be really well served if we just put a fire ban in place.”

Within the context of the Southeast Fire Centre, Shpyitka noted that conditions in the Newgate area or the Elk Valley can be wildly different from those in the West Kootenay.

“I think we need to look at specific areas instead of the region as a whole,” he said.

There are currently 27 wildfires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, the largest being the Doctor Creek wildfire burning at an estimated 4,500 hectares southwest of Canal Flats.

Discovered on Aug. 18, the Doctor Creek fire has been burning in the Findlay Creek area, growing exponentially due to high winds earlier this week. An area restriction issued by the BC Wildfire Service is in place, while the Regional District of East Kootenay also issued an Evacuation Order in the area covering recreation camping sites and private properties.

There are currently 155 firefighters, eight helicopters, and nine pieces of heavy equipment working on the wildfire, as of Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Talbott Creek wildfire in the West Kootenay is another significant blaze that is estimated at 256 hectares. The fire, discovered on Aug. 17, is burning near Vallican and has triggered an evacuation alert by the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

There are 96 firefighters working on suppression efforts, along with seven helicopters and 17 pieces of heavy equipment.

All told, the Southeast Fire Centre has experienced 177 wildfires this season.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals move toward changing federal drug policy as opioid deaths spike
Next story
Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Just Posted

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Rossland auxiliary gifts $10,000

Funds to go toward Urologist and ENT Support Project

Trail pickleball players lobby city for input in resurfacing courts

Trail pickleball group raises questions over upgrades to aquatic centre courts

Visiting restrictions at senior care home troubling for some

Health authority protocols make it difficult for Trail family to have meaningful visits

SD20 releases back-to-school plan

Superintendent: We are doing everything we need to do to ensure the safety of our students and staff

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Most Read