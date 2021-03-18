The Norman Stibbs Municipal Airport in Nelson. Photo: City of Nelson

The Norman Stibbs Municipal Airport in Nelson. Photo: City of Nelson

Kootenay airports receive provincial funding

The grants will be used for infrastructure upgrades

Airports in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail are receiving provincial funding for upgrades.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Thursday that the three airports, along with Fairmont Hot Springs Airport in the East Kootenay, will share $618,835 in funding as part of the B.C. Air Access Program grants.

“We know the pandemic has caused financial stress for many industries and significantly impacted our aviation sector throughout B.C., including our community airports,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“But we’re also looking to better days ahead, post-pandemic. That’s why we’re taking action to support communities with important infrastructure upgrades so we can boost jobs, tourism and trade that will give us a head start with B.C.’s economic recovery.”

Castlegar’s West Kootenay Regional Airport will receive $375,000, Nelson’s Norman Stibbs Airport will be funded $159,420, Trail Regional Airport gets $65,000 and Fairmont Hot Springs Airport was granted $19,415.

“Nelson’s Norman Stibbs Airfield plays a critical role in regional medical evacuation and wildfire response, as well as provides locals and tourists with access to the wilderness, which contributes to our local tourism businesses,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson.

“The City of Nelson has been working hard to ensure the airfield is able to operate in a safe and reliable way and it’s good to see that work being supported.”

The $9.28-million program includes 27 regional airports in B.C.

