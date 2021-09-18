Kootenay Boundary bylaw officer educates, doesn’t enforce provincial health orders

When enforcement is required, the officer has the responsibility of issuing tickets and fines.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has one bylaw enforcement officer who investigates written reports of bylaw infractions related to zoning and other regional district bylaws.

When enforcement is required, the officer has the responsibility of issuing tickets and fines.

Over the past 18 months, the Province of B.C. has asked local government bylaw officers to also help educate the public about health orders related to COVID-19.

“I always seek to educate residents about the purpose of our own bylaws so they can understand how and why to comply,” says Brandy Rafuse, RDKB bylaw enforcement officer.

“In the course of my day if I can help someone understand the health orders that the provincial health officer has put in place, of course I do so.”

The RDKB bylaw enforcement officer is responsible for responding to reports of bylaw infractions across a broad geographic area from Champion Lakes in the east and west to Bridesville and Big White.

Public inquiries about health orders or reports of people failing to follow those orders will be referred to other officials who have the legal authority to enforce health orders, including the RCMP, conservation officers and community safety units with Interior Health, gaming investigators and liquor and cannabis inspectors.

“Most of our bylaw enforcement officer’s work hours are spent out in the community carrying out much-needed local bylaw investigation and enforcement work to make sure our communities are safe and livable for all our residents,” explains Mark Andison, RDKB chief administrator.

“Our officer is not in a position to follow up on all calls related to the COVID-19 Vaccination Passport or mandatory masks in public places.”

For more information about RDKB bylaws or to report an infraction visit rdkb.com/bylawenforcement, email bylawclerk@rdkb.com or call 1.800.355.7352.

The RDKB serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas. The RDKB stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west. Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.



