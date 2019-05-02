Kootenay Boundary director named AKBLG president

AKBLG identifies issues that impact economy, environment and social well being in southeast B.C.

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new president of the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments (AKBLG).

The AKBLG is a group of elected mayors, councillors and regional district directors covering the Kootenay and Boundary regions of southeast B.C. The area extends from the Alberta border to Midway, and from the U.S. border to as far north as Valmont. The association held its annual convention this past weekend in Castlegar, April 26-28.

The AKBLG identifies issues that impact on the economy, environment and the social well being of people living in southeast B.C. The membership is encouraged to forward their concerns to the association — made up of the president, vice-president and six directors at large.

The new executive is made up of President Roly Russell (Grand Forks); Vice-President Clara Reinhardt (Mayor of Radium Hot Springs); and directors Garry Jackman (Area A director Regional District of Central Kootenay), Ron Popoff (Cranbrook city councillor), Diane Langman (Mayor of Warfield), Ange Qualizza (Mayor of Fernie), Adam Cashmere (Area C director, RDCK), Rob Lang (Kaslo village councillor) and Rob Gay (past president).

The president and vice-president serve two-year terms.

Russell is also currently the RDKB Area D director, the chair of the RDKB, and vice-chair of the Grand Forks Credit Union board.

Russell had served as the association’s vice-president over the past two years. He is taking over the presidency from Rob Gay, who is chair of the Regional District of East Kootenay and director of the RDEK’s Area C.