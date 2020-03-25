Message from #BCDocs is #stayhome. (Photo: Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice)

Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

“The time is now. Every day will now see a doubling of cases,” report Kootenay Boundary doctors.

Kootenay Boundary doctors issued a public statement early Wednesday pleading for everyone to stay home.

The time is now.

The physicians report that everyday they will be seeing a doubling of novel coronavirus cases.

“There are significantly more COVID-19 cases in your neighbourhood right now than the diagnosed cases suggest,” the doctors state.

“We can’t wait one more hour or one more day. Let’s save lives, together.”

Read more: Latest on COVID-19

Read more: Trudeau unveils $2K per month benefit

The following is an urgent message regarding COVID-19, released by the Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice, a non-profit representing all family doctors and nurse practitioners in Kootenay Boundary.

“The physicians and nurse practitioners of Kootenay Boundary communities are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19,” the medical professionals stated.

“This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working flat out to be there for our patients and their families.”

Doctors cannot do this alone.

“What the public does now will impact the health of everyone in our communities in the weeks and months ahead,” the physicians stressed.

“Lives depend on your actions now.”

The doctors remind the public that the Province of BC is in a state of emergency.

The following is a list of directives the physicians implore that each person abide by:

• Stay home unless absolutely necessary. This means no get-togethers. No dinner parties.

• No shopping. No sports with others, even outside. No play dates. Connect online.

• For blended families, reduce frequency of turn around between parent homes.

• Keep two metres – or six feet – away from everyone if you must go out. Even if they are relatives or close friends. That’s about the width of a car or the length of two arms stretched out.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Tell your loved ones to do the same.

This is especially important for young people.

“We sometimes see you out in the park or at the beach,” the doctors said.

“You can get sick from this virus. More importantly, you can be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.

“This is serious – as physicians in our community, we are seeing many people who are abiding by the guidelines and staying home. We are seeing others who are ignoring the advice of our public health officer.

“Please stop.

“You are responsible for moving the finish line further. You are making this marathon harder.”

In Kootenay Boundary, we are community-minded, we pride ourselves in caring for each other and doing the right thing, the health care leaders said.

“Let’s lead B.C. in following the Provincial Health Officer’s directives, look after our loved ones and make the rest of Canada proud.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

“The time is now. Every day will now see a doubling of cases,” report Kootenay Boundary doctors.

Visitor restrictions at KBRH

Cities are not named wherein someone tests positive for COVID-19, unless there is a cluster

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email is large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

This tax season, challenge your knowledge on personal tax

Tax Quiz #6: U.S. income

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Most Read