Public works equipment on site at Trail Creek. Photo: Times file

Kootenay Boundary emergency operations remains alert

West Kootenay and Boundary snowpacks are reported to be above normal

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is advising residents to stay up-to-date with changing conditions as an element of uncertainty remains across the Kootenay Boundary.

“Our emergency program is closely monitoring the snowpack and weather conditions and will continue to support municipalities affected by washouts in the east of our region until they no longer require our assistance,” advises Mark Stephens, regional emergency manager. “We’re encouraging the public to regularly monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website, where our freshet reports are posted, and to access the latest news on our @RDKB_Emergency twitter feed.”

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated April 11 and remains so, to support the villages of Fruitvale and Warfield.

“There is forecasted heat coming up … and, with that, an anticipated increase in river levels throughout the Boundary over the next seven days,” Stephens adds. “We are currently working with our partners at the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness to monitor … weather.”

The latest reports describe the West Kootenay and Boundary snowpacks as “above normal.”

