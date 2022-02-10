Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue attend chimney fire in Genelle

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were called to a chimney fire in Genelle Wednesday morning.

Five fire-fighters from Station 374 in Trail attended the blaze on 17th Ave. at 9:42 a.m. and had the fire under control an hour later.

The fire started in and was contained to the chimney, and KBRFR confirmed that it did not extend into the rest of the house.

KBRFR captain Jason Milne would like to remind homeowners that regularly cleaning their chimney will make it easier to maintain the chimney, improve efficiency, and reduce the risk of fire and exposure to carbon monoxide.

