Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue crew douses dumpster fire in downtown Trail

Trail dumpster fire was detected and reported by an observant bystander at around 8 p.m. Wednesday

Kootenay Boundary firefighters put out a dumpster fire in the alley of Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail. Photo: contributed

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue (KBRFR) quickly responded to a dumpster fire in downtown Trail on Wednesday (Oct. 11) evening.

Three firefighters from Trail responded to a call received at 8 p.m. and were on the scene at the 1100 block of Cedar Avenue at 8:04 p.m., the dumpster in the alley near several businesses.

The KBRFR release said that the crew found the fire in an unlocked dumpster with bags of garbage set ablaze. It was contained and out by 8:20 p.m.

“Early detection by alert bystanders saved considerable damage to the building,” said KBRFR captain Grant Tyson.

The fire is under investigation and appears to be of a suspicious nature.

City of TrailfirefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District