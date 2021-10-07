Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue respond to accident and gas leak

Truck and trailer go over embankment on Paulson, while excavator strikes gas line in Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded to two potentially serious incidents on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Stations 371 from Rossland and 374 from Trail were called to an accident at 10:23 a.m. on Highway 3 at the Paulson Detour Rd. and arrived on scene at 11 a.m.

A pick-up truck and trailer had gone over the embankment. However, following a thorough search, the driver and possible occupants were not at the scene.

“Both the truck and trailer were not visible from the highway and we are thankful for the trucker who stopped and stayed at the scene and relayed information to us until we arrived,” said KBRFR acting captain David Como.

According to the release, both the pick-up truck and the trailer sustained heavy damage and ended up approximately 75 feet down the bank.

The incident is under investigation by the RCMP.

Firefighters responded to a second incident at about 1 p.m. in Trail. A resident on Esling Dr. reported the smell of gas. Members from Station 374 searched the residence and found nothing, yet, could smell gas outside.

Fire and rescue searched the surrounding area and located a house on Lerose St. where a mini excavator had been working and struck a gas line.

“KBRFR then evacuated the surrounding homes in the immediate area and closed the road until Fortis Gas was able to seal the leak,” said Como. “KBRFR would like to remind everyone if they do smell natural gas or they strike a gas line to immediately call 911 and evacuate the area.”

