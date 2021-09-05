Kootenay Boundary fire rescue called to two backcountry rescues in a few days

A hiker was injured on a trail above Miral Heights, a biker injured on Rossland railgrade

Two back country rescues in a matter of a few days kept first responders with Kootenay Boundary fire rescue testing their physicality last week.

The most recent accident happened the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 3 when a crew of four firefighters from Station 374 Trail responded to a call of a person injured on a trail above Miral Heights.

“A local hiker slipped off a rock face on Raven Ridge,” explains Operations Captain Grant Tyson, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue. “The patient was packaged and carried off the trail to meet BCAS (BC Ambulance Service) and was transferred to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.”

This was the second rescue in the urban outskirts the regional team was called to last week. The first incident, however, happened near a railgrade in Rossland.

“A mountain biker crashed off Whiskey Jack trail,” Tyson reports. “Four members from Station 374 Trail and Station 371 Rossland had to hike over two kilometres to get to the injured patient. He was also transported by BCAS in stable condition.”

