Regional firefighters are teaching elementary students about fire safety and burn prevention this week and next. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Kootenay Boundary firefighters bring life-saving fire safety skills to elementary students

Schools team up with local fire departments for Fire Prevention Week

The set of a model house was filled with mock props and movie smoke at Glenmerry Elementary School early Tuesday.

But the message from regional firefighters to the young minds rang true and clear: “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and Practise your Escape.”

Previous: A matter of life and death

Teams from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue set aside time every fall to visit elementary schools throughout Greater Trail to educate children from Kindergarten to Grade 4 about fire safety.

“This is a national program that’s been going on for a long time,” Captain Glen Gallamore told the Trail Times. “We get into the schools to teach kids, early, how to be fire safe. We also want to drive home a message for parents to check their smoke detectors, and to come up with a fire safety plan,” he said.

“So in the event there is a fire, everyone can get out safely and meet somewhere so when we arrive, we know that everybody is out of the house. Or, if someone is missing, we know right away,” Gallamore emphasized.

“We are starting them early so if there is a fire or emergency in the house, they know what to do.”

The two-storey house-on-wheels the firefighters bring to the schools is outfitted with bunk-like beds and a window to escape from “upstairs” as well as doors leading down a set of stairs to the outside.

There’s also a small kitchen set up to show the dangers heat can cause, such as pot handles sticking out from the stove, an iron left on, a toaster with a frayed cord, and a stack of papers left beside a lit element.

Captain Jason Langman says the station’s fire and burn prevention lessons begin in the classroom with the youngest children.

While the message is serious, the firefighters try to keep some of it lighthearted with a video. They also bring in the heavy equipment, including respirators, and suit up in front of the class.

What can happen in a real-life fire, is that young children may be scared of a firefighter in full gear and they may hide under a bed, for example.

Demonstrating how a firefighter will appear and sound during a real fire, can help prevent this fear and save lives.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme of “Plan and Practise your Escape,” zeroes in on the fact that in a typical home fire, there may be as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds.

Escape planning and practise can help make the most of the time in a real-life event and give everyone enough time to get out.

The annual safety campaign is sponsored by a number of provincial emergency services including the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association Burn Fund and the BC Fire Training Officers Association.

“Bringing the important message of fire and burn prevention into your community’s schools and classrooms helps to save lives and prevent painful burn injuries and lifelong suffering,” the campaign states.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Captain Jason Langman shows the “top floor” of the model house, used to instruct children how to escape fire.

Captain Jason Langman teaches kitchen perils to the students, such as a frayed appliance cord.

Previous story
B.C. Interior caribou protection area big enough, minister says

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary firefighters bring life-saving fire safety skills to elementary students

Schools team up with local fire departments for Fire Prevention Week

Three vehicles stolen in Trail area, one linked to shoplifting suspects

Greater Trail police ask vehicle owners to not leave keys in car

Seniors Advocate seeking feedback at Trail meeting

Isobel Mckenzie will be at the Trail Legion for two hours on Friday

GTMHA launches ‘Bring a Friend to Hockey Day’

Greater Trail minor hockey looks for new recruits, register for ‘Bring a Friend to Hockey Day’

Rossland chocolatier plans move to cannabis edibles

Council approves zoning change to accomodate processing facility

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Charges dropped against Mountie involved in shooting death of Surrey man

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

B.C. Interior caribou protection area big enough, minister says

Proposals sparked protest in Kootenays, Williams Lake region

Two B.C. women selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Mykenna Dorn and Alexis Thind will compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

Most Read