Fire breaks out in Fruitvale home’s garage

Kootenay Boundary firefighters contain a garage fire on First St. in Fruitvale Wednesday

A structure fire in the Village of Fruitvale on Wednesday was quickly contained by Greater Trail fire fighters.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue (KBRFF) responded to a call just after 11 a.m. that a fire had broken out in an attached garage on 1835 First St.

A total of 12 firefighters responded from Trail, Montrose, and Fruitvale and had the incident under control by 11:48 a.m.

Captain Rick Morris said, “The fire was contained to the attached garage, (and) no injuries to report.”

The cause of the incident is unknown, and currently under investigation by Regional Fire Rescue.

