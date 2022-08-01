Kootenay Boundary firefighters execute rope rescue in downtown Trail

KBRFR called out after man jumps off Esplanade and sustains serious injury

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue execute a rope rescue in downtown Trail on Sunday. Photo: contributed

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue (KBRFR) were called to a dramatic rope rescue on the Esplanade in Trail on Sunday afternoon.

Eight members of the Trail fire and rescue Station 374 responded to a call at 3:45 p.m.

A man had jumped off the Esplanade wall down to the river shore and sustained serious injuries.

KBRFR executed a rope rescue and brought the man up to safety, with the incident under control by 4:53 p.m.

The man was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital by the BC Ambulance Service.

