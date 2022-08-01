Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue execute a rope rescue in downtown Trail on Sunday. Photo: contributed

Kootenay Boundary firefighters execute rope rescue in downtown Trail

KBRFR called out after man jumps off Esplanade and sustains serious injury

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue (KBRFR) were called to a dramatic rope rescue on the Esplanade in Trail on Sunday afternoon.

Eight members of the Trail fire and rescue Station 374 responded to a call at 3:45 p.m.

A man had jumped off the Esplanade wall down to the river shore and sustained serious injuries.

KBRFR executed a rope rescue and brought the man up to safety, with the incident under control by 4:53 p.m.

The man was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital by the BC Ambulance Service.

