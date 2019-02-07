Submitted photo

Kootenay Boundary firefighters rescue child trapped in park

The young girl became stuck under some logs in Beaver Bend Park, across from the Warfield school

A young girl’s friends did the smart thing in freezing cold Warfield this afternoon when they sought help for her from trusted adults.

Eight firefighters from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary were called to Beaver Bend Park just after 2:30 p.m.

A child was reported to be stuck under logs.

“Upon arriving on scene, we found a child who had been trapped under a pile of logs for approximately an hour,” Fire Chief Dan Derby reported. “(She) was extremely cold and unable to free herself.”

Firefighters used tools to extricate the child and a rope rescue haul system to transport her up the bank to an awaiting ambulance.

“Our understanding is she was playing with friends when she got stuck,” Derby explained.

“Her friends did the right thing by going to the school and asking adults for help.”

The incident was noted to be under control at 3:30 p.m.

“Thanks Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue for their timely and quick rescue,” said Warfield Mayor Diane Langman.

Previous story
Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’
Next story
Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Just Posted

Adopt a Senior and Mistletoe Market donate over $2,000

The project and Christmastime market raised money to help residents in-need of personal items

Kootenay Boundary firefighters rescue child trapped in park

The young girl became stuck under some logs in Beaver Bend Park, across from the Warfield school

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email the Trail Times at editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail arts council presents Sunday Cinema, Valentine tea with jazz

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

Warfield embarks on age-friendly planning

Those interested in joining the Age-Friendly Task Force are encouraged to call the village office

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

ICBC expecting $1.18 billion annual loss as new injury caps take effect

Injury lawyers ramping up opposition to minor injury tribunal

Most Read