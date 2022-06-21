Trail Creek at Lower Annable rack, June 14. Photo: Trail Times

Kootenay Boundary flood watch update

The regional district activated its Emergency Operation Centre on June 3.

As river levels continue to drop and with less precipitation in the forecast ahead, on Friday, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) rescinded its evacuation alert for 10 addresses in Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks.

The regional district activated its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) on Thursday, June 3.

The EOC remains activated at Level 1 to monitor conditions and forecasts in the Kootenay and Boundary areas.

The public is advised to exercise caution and stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and creeks and potentially unstable riverbanks. They are also requested to report any woody debris and log jams that have been mobilized during the high-streamflow period to FrontCounter BC on 1.877.855.3222 (toll free).

The public is advised to regularly monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website, as well as the @RDKB_Emergency Twitter feed for the latest emergency news, weather forecasts and alerts. Use it to find out ways to protect homes, and how to make an emergency plan and build a “grab and go bag” so residents can leave at short notice if they have to.

Residents in the Kootenay Boundary can register for current and future emergency notifications at: https://voyent-alert.com.

