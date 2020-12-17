The RDKB program is funded by FortisBC through its own BUILTbetter program. Photo: Jesse Orrico on Unsplash

The RDKB program is funded by FortisBC through its own BUILTbetter program. Photo: Jesse Orrico on Unsplash

Kootenay Boundary regional district launches Build Energy Smart program

New building energy codes becoming mandatory in 2022

In anticipation of new building energy codes becoming mandatory in 2022, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) announced the launch of Build Energy Smart last week, which is a program aimed at providing the building industry with resources to prepare for the BC Energy Step Code.

The RDKB program is funded by FortisBC through its own BUILTbetter program. These programs support builders by increasing awareness of how to build more energy efficient homes.

They also provide resources and training to the industry so by 2022 new buildings will use 20 per cent less energy than today.

“We’ve been really fortunate to receive funding from FortisBC so we can support those in the building industry who already follow the BC Energy Step Code, or who want to know how to follow it,” said Freya Phillips, RDKB senior energy specialist. “Everyone needs to prepare for the Step Code to become part of the BC Building Code in about a year from now.”

An information session via webinar was held last week to introduce – Build Energy Smart – a special project on the RDKB’s website “JoinTheConversation” link that provides the building industry with one central portal to resources, information on education and training sessions as well as an online newsletter, Q and A tool, and discussion forum.

“Building to BC Step Code can be a steep learning curve and we’ve seen that supporting builders in achieving this standard is proving to be an effective way to help transform the housing market to net-zero ready homes,” said Siraz Dalmir, key account manager, energy solutions, FortisBC.

“We appreciate the partnership with RDKB on this and many other initiatives that are helping to meet B.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions targets set for 2030 and beyond. We encourage builders to attend these sessions and learn about the many ways we can help.”

About the BC Energy Step Code

The BC Energy Step Code is a provincial standard that provides a five-step, incremental approach to make buildings more energy-efficient so the Province of B.C. can meet its goal of having all new buildings be Net Zero Energy ready by the year 2032. ‘Net zero’ means that emission of greenhouse gases equals the equivalent of the volume of greenhouse gases absorbed from the atmosphere.

About the RDKB:

The RDKB serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas. The RDKB stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west. Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.

