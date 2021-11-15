Kootenay Boundary regional district monitoring river levels as parts of B.C. flood

The RDKB urges residents to be aware of changing weather and water levels, as well as debris flows.

Columbia River in Trail. Photo: Trail Times file

Columbia River in Trail. Photo: Trail Times file

With extraordinary weather causing extreme flooding in towns and cities across B.C., the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is advising its communities that their staff is closely monitoring river levels, and, at the same time, encouraging residents to be flood prepared.

“The rivers that we monitor are not showing concerning levels but we continue to monitor the situation,” says Mark Stephens, the RDKB’s manager of emergency programs.

The regional district urges residents to be aware of changing weather and water levels, as well as debris flows.

For information on flood preparedness visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca.

As well, now is a good time for locals to sign up for the RDKB’s emergency notification system at: https://ca.voyent-alert.com.

Information on regional emergencies is also available on the RDKB website and social media accounts.

The RDKB will continue to update the public as new information becomes available.

Read more: Man rescued after being swept away in Princeton flood waters; caution urged near river banks

Read more: 9 people sent to hospital as mudslide has up to 100 cars trapped on Hwy.7 near Agassiz


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flood watchKootenay Boundary Regional District

Previous story
Russian test blamed for space junk threatening space station
Next story
Man rescued after being swept away in Princeton flood waters; caution urged near river banks

Just Posted

Columbia River in Trail. Photo: Trail Times file
Kootenay Boundary regional district monitoring river levels as parts of B.C. flood

The Golden City has great skiing, as well as world class restaurants and pubs. Vote Rossland for the Best Ski Town in North America. (Jim Bailey photo)
Rossland in running for Top Ski Town

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks will look to get back on track this weekend with two games against division rival the Nelson Leafs. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Beaver Valley Nitehawks struggle in weekend losses to Rebels and Rockets

The lower slopes of the Taite Creek watershed following the Octopus Creek fire. Photo: Submitted
Lower Arrow Lake wildfires caused future water quality and flooding hazards: report